Island Emergency Services donate first-aid kits to first responders agencies in San Pedro

Island Emergency Services (IES) management has donated valuable first-aid kits to other responder agencies in San Pedro Town. The island-based ambulance company indicated that this is one of the many ways to collaborate with their island counterparts and help distribute essential equipment that can enhance the safety of islanders.

IES’ Abner Bacab said he has handed over much-needed advanced first-aid kits to the San Pedro Fire Service, the Belize Coast Guard personnel stationed in San Pedro, and the San Pedro Police Formation in the downtown area. He added that since the local police department opened an operation base in the island’s northern part, he felt the need to contact them and provide them with essential safety tools.

On Thursday, January 11th, Bacab drove to the police northern unit and handed over another first-aid kit to the police officers. The island’s only certified Emergency Medical Technician said this will ensure first responders have the proper supplies to tend to anyone in an emergency. “This will become handy for our police officers, firefighters, and elements of the Coast Guard whenever they need to respond to any accidents. They will be able to get the job done efficiently, helping our island residents and even our valued tourists,” said Bacab.

The items found in the first-aid kits, particularly the one delivered on Thursday, contained Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR pocket masks, a temperature blanket for controlling Hypothermia, scissors, gauze in multiple sizes, bandages in various sizes, and a SAM Splint used for immobilizing bone and soft tissue injuries in emergency settings. The kit also included oval eye pads for treating eye injuries, triangular bandages, gloves, triple antibiotic cream, and cold compresses, usually used for sprains, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and tourniquets.

The agencies (police, fire service, Belize Coast Guard) thanked Bacab and IES for these valuable donations. IES offers a 24-hour ambulance service in San Pedro with a base ¼ mile north of San Pedro Town. They can be contacted at 226-2912 or 615-2998 for emergencies.

