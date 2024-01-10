Annual charity gala held to benefit island first responders

For the second time, the annual First Responders Charity Gala and Auction occurred at Playa De Sala Adults Only Boutique Hotel south of San Pedro Town. The highly anticipated event benefiting the San Pedro Police Formation, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service repeated another unforgettable evening of glamor, generosity, and gratitude honoring the island’s dedicated first responders.

As part of the fundraising campaign, a calendar was also launched featuring the first responders. Copies of the calendars are still available for US$20 at places in San Pedro, such as Wayo’s Beach Bar in Boca del Rio, Island Emergency Services, and San Pedro Police Station. The calendar is also sold at different restaurants and bars during certain events held throughout the week downtown.

The Fundraiser

According to organizers, the annual fundraiser also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the work of the first responders. “They play an important role in providing these services to islanders, security, and emergency services, to name a few,” said one of the organizers. The event started at 4PM with live music. There was plenty to eat and drink. The patrons were welcomed to the hotel’s premises, where they mingled and met the calendar stars. With the purchase, they not only took home a copy of it but also got it signed and took pictures with the models.

Around 6PM, everyone was invited to participate in a silent auction followed by a live auction. Attendees also had the opportunity to bid on unique offerings, including unforgettable dates with one first responder. All funds raised went toward providing much-needed assistance to the island’s first responders, who work around the clock, making San Pedro a safe environment while saving lives daily.

Organizers said the charity event was a success and thanked everyone who came out to support. They also acknowledged the many sponsors who donated prizes for the event. A special acknowledgment goes out also to the performers, supporters/patrons, and volunteers for coming together and supporting a worthy cause.

Donations can still be made by visiting the police or fire station on Pescador Drive. At the same time, everyone is reminded that calendars can be purchased from designated locations and by calling 615-2998.

