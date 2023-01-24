Charity event in support of San Pedro police and fire services raises $13k

A charity event dubbed ‘First Responders,’ held on Friday, January 20th, to support members of the San Pedro police and fire service, collected $13,000. The Playa de Sala Adults-Only Boutique Hotel hosted the first-ever event to recognize the hard work both police officers and firefighters do in San Pedro. All the proceeds will benefit these two institutions. As part of the fundraising campaign, a calendar was launched featuring the first responders. Copies of the calendars are still available for US$25 at the San Pedro Fire Station, Police Station, Playa de Sala, Iguana Juan’s Maruba Beach Klub, Toast, CQ Hair Salon, Island Flavaz, and Fresh n Go.

The event started 4.5 miles south of San Pedro Town at 4PM with live music courtesy of Geppetto’s Workshop featuring Chris DZ, and DJ Garcia. Around 6PM, the audience was thanked for attending and supporting the event. A silent auction then started, and a live auction followed, with the highest bidder getting a chance to win a date with one of the first responders. The evening continued with more live music and the different calendar models mingling with the attendees and signing copies of the calendars purchased.

The charity event was a success, and plans are to make it an annual activity. Organizers thank the many sponsors who supported and donated prizes for the event. A special acknowledgment goes out also to the performers, supporters/patrons, and volunteers for coming together and supporting a worthy cause. Donations can still be made by visiting the police or fire station on Pescador Drive. At the same time, calendars can be purchased and signed by the respective first responders featured in them.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS