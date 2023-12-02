RESCUE ME First Responders Annual Charity Gala and Auction announced

Press Release – Playa de Sala – San Pedro, Ambergris Caye – December 1, 2024 – We are delighted to extend a warm invitation to our community for the 2nd Annual First Responders Charity Gala and Auction, set to take place on January 6, 2024, at Playa De Sala starting 4pm. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of glamor, generosity, and gratitude as we honor our local heroes – the dedicated first responders.

The 2024 First Responders Calendar will be unveiled during this event and available for purchase. Be among the first to acquire this limited-edition calendar, celebrating the commitment of our local first responders. All funds raised from the sales goes toward providing much needed equipment for our First Responders that work around the clock making San Pedro a safe environment to live in while saving lives daily.

The evening will feature both a live and silent auction, music, delicious BBQ from Island Flavorz, food, drinks, dancing, with calendar sales and signing opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to bid on unique offerings, including unforgettable dates with one of our first responders.

We are actively seeking sponsors to partner with us in supporting the teams that protect and assist our beautiful community. Your sponsorship enables us to raise essential funds for equipment and initiatives benefiting our first responders. We are currently accepting cash donations and gift certificates/auction items for the event. Become a Gold Sponsor to have your logo printed in the calendar as a “thank you” for your support. If you or your organization would like to support this worthy cause, please reach out to us at [email protected].

