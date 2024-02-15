San Pedro officers recognized for their hard work

Several officers attached to the San Pedro Police Formation received awards on Tuesday, February 13th, for their dedicated efforts in maintaining law and order on the island. Inspector Darwin Serano presented the recognitions to the various officers who work in the different sections of the local Police Department.

The awardees were treated to a short ceremony at 1:30PM in front of the police station. According to Inspector Serano, this is the first step in boosting morale and celebrating the tremendous work of all the officers serving in San Pedro Town. Serano shared that awards are based on the officer’s performance in the areas assigned within a particular month. “In the month of January 2024, some officers went above and beyond the call of duty,” said Serano. The well-deserved awards included certificates of recognition and letters of recommendation on behalf of the Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, and the Officer Commanding in San Pedro, Superintendent Egbert Castillo.

Following Inspector Serano’s encouraging remarks, awards were handed out to the officers. The deserving awardees included Police Constable (PC) # 1204 Albert Lawrence, who was awarded Police of the Month (January) for his exemplary performance in carrying out his duties and being a well-rounded officer. Corporal (CPL) #2186, Anneka Chiac, was awarded for her outstanding leadership qualities. The Most Outstanding Special Constable award for January 2024 went to SP Marcus Baki.

CPL #1672 Adan Uh from the Central Intelligence Bureau was recognized as the top Detective. Special recognition from the Special Branch went to PC #1516 Henry Pena and PC #1362 Nedwill Vidal from the Traffic Department. PC #601 Kenrick Gengle from the Community Oriented Policing Unit was also recognized for his dedication in January 2024.

Other personnel receiving special recognition for exemplary performance include PC #2063 Tyrell Lewis from the Prosecution Branch, CPL #1624 Gabriel Martinez from the Administration office, and PC #2254 Quinisha Andrews from the clerical office. The Tourism Patrol Unit (TPU) recognized PC #1070 Kristy Novelo and PC #2434 Kent Garcia from Team #4, based north of San Pedro. Other officers awarded included PC #2383 Elian Rabateau, PC #2065 Henry Lopez, and PC #253 John Bruhier.

At the end of the ceremony, the entire San Pedro Police Formation was verbally acknowledged for making San Pedro a welcoming and safe community. The recipients were encouraged to continue being role models to those around them as the formation continues its journey of serving and protecting.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the officers and the San Pedro Police Formation for their commitment to ensuring the well-being of San Pedro.

