San Pedro Police hosts appreciation luncheon for outstanding officers

The San Pedro Police Formation hosted its first quarterly award recipient luncheon to honor the achievements of their officers and special constables on Tuesday, April 16th. The event took place at the Black Pearl Restaurant on Barrier Reef Drive, and senior staff and awarded officers for January through March were in attendance.

During the luncheon, the senior officers from the island’s police formation, including Deputy Chief of the San Pedro Police Station, Inspector Darwin Serano, Sergeant Roman Andrews, Sergeant Allan Woods, and Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, took the stage. Cowo, in a heartfelt speech, expressed his deep appreciation towards the awardees for their hard work and dedication to maintaining law and order in San Pedro. “You deserve this and more. We thank you and encourage you all to continue the hard work and work with your colleagues for a safer island community,” said Cowo, emphasizing their commitment as an example to other police officers.

Before lunch, each awardee had the opportunity to share a few words. They thanked their superiors for their support and promised to continue working hard. The police officers recognized at the event included Corporal Anneka Chiac, Police Constable Albert Lawrence, Special Constable Marcus Baki for January, Corporal Djenn Cayetano, Police Constable Hubert Bermudez, Special Constable Julian Lopez for February, and Sergeant Edwardo, Police Constable John Bruhier, Special Constable William Wade for March.

Police Constables Kristy Novelo and Rasheeda Ferguson were also recognized for representing the police formation in the Easter Sunday Annual Kayak Race from downtown San Pedro to Secret Beach on the island’s north-western coast.

The San Pedro Police Formation, under the leadership of Inspector Serano and Superintendent Egbert Castillo, is committed to supporting this initiative. They will continue recognizing their officers’ contributions to keeping San Pedro safe. The public and private sector members are not just encouraged, but their participation is crucial to the success of this initiative. The police station on Pescador Drive is open to the public for assistance and can be reached at 206-2022.