Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Community and SocietyPolice News

Five Police Officers awarded for excellent performance in April and May

Share

On Friday, June 7th, five police officers attached to the San Pedro Police Formation were recognized for their outstanding performances during April and May. The Officer Commanding of Division Four (San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker), Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, presented the exemplary officers with their awards at the San Pedro Police Station. The police station Commanding Officer, Superintendent Egbert Castillo, and Deputy Commanding Officer, Inspector Darwin Serano, were also present at the award ceremony.

Sergeant Ramon Andrews

The event was held at 9:30AM, with Cowo, Castillo, and Serano congratulating the awardees, who were recognized for showing exceptional commitment, professionalism, and dedication to their duties. They were thanked for their unwavering commitment, which inspires their colleagues and the community. Cowo and his commanders told them how significant their contributions were to the police success during April and May of this year. “We encourage all officers to strive for excellence and be part of the ever-growing changes in our command,” Cowo said. “We want to assure all officers working under this formation that your hard work and dedication will never go unnoticed.”

Following the motivational remarks, Cowo presented each officer with their award. Police Constable Roy Flores was awarded Officer of the Month for April, while Detective Constable Jashua Gutierrez was awarded Officer of the Month for May. Sergeant Ramon Andrews received the award for Outstanding Leadership Qualities in April, and Corporal Ismael Monima received this recognition in May. Wellington Thomas received the Special Constable award for April and May.
The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the awarded officers and emphasizing the significant impact of their dedicated efforts on our community’s safety and security. We encourage everyone from Division Four to continue working together to achieve their goals, knowing that the police force is committed to our wellbeing. Residents in our communities deeply appreciate such service, and we are grateful for their continued dedication.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun