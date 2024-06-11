Five Police Officers awarded for excellent performance in April and May

On Friday, June 7th, five police officers attached to the San Pedro Police Formation were recognized for their outstanding performances during April and May. The Officer Commanding of Division Four (San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker), Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, presented the exemplary officers with their awards at the San Pedro Police Station. The police station Commanding Officer, Superintendent Egbert Castillo, and Deputy Commanding Officer, Inspector Darwin Serano, were also present at the award ceremony.

The event was held at 9:30AM, with Cowo, Castillo, and Serano congratulating the awardees, who were recognized for showing exceptional commitment, professionalism, and dedication to their duties. They were thanked for their unwavering commitment, which inspires their colleagues and the community. Cowo and his commanders told them how significant their contributions were to the police success during April and May of this year. “We encourage all officers to strive for excellence and be part of the ever-growing changes in our command,” Cowo said. “We want to assure all officers working under this formation that your hard work and dedication will never go unnoticed.”

Following the motivational remarks, Cowo presented each officer with their award. Police Constable Roy Flores was awarded Officer of the Month for April, while Detective Constable Jashua Gutierrez was awarded Officer of the Month for May. Sergeant Ramon Andrews received the award for Outstanding Leadership Qualities in April, and Corporal Ismael Monima received this recognition in May. Wellington Thomas received the Special Constable award for April and May.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the awarded officers and emphasizing the significant impact of their dedicated efforts on our community’s safety and security. We encourage everyone from Division Four to continue working together to achieve their goals, knowing that the police force is committed to our wellbeing. Residents in our communities deeply appreciate such service, and we are grateful for their continued dedication.