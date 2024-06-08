La Isla Bonita Elementary students complete Police Peace Program

On Wednesday, June 5th, students in standard three through six at La Isla Bonita Elementary School completed a “Positive Engagement and Civic Education” project organized by the San Pedro Police Department and the Community Oriented Policing Unit. They were awarded for participating in the project, marking the end of their positive educational journey. The program consisted of twelve lessons in which students learned about becoming respectable, responsible citizens through classroom discussions, group work, dramas, and scenarios in which students critically analyzed each period. The lessons covered seven core competencies in skills and attitudes, which taught students many valuable learning skills. Students also highlighted what educational approaches encouraged positive engagement to build character and gain positive learning and meaningful manners.

Corporal Marleni Coye gave the students daily lessons on how to display their learning skills, along with the assistance of teachers Gidalti Chan for the standard three class, Hailey Mejia for the standard four class, Dulce Barrera for the standard five class, and Claraliz Barrera for the standard six class. “Success requires patience, a positive attitude, and willingness from both students and teachers. It was a journey from which students benefitted and learned a lot, especially about how to cope and help each other become better citizens for the future,” said Coye.

The program was spearheaded by Sr. Superintendent of Police Mr. Alejandro Cowo, Officer of Commanding Region Four, and Inspector of Police Mr. Darwin Serrano. They were assisted by Assistant and Commissioner of Police Mr. Howell Gillette, Sergeant Supervisor of Division Two and Four Ms. Leticia Miguel, Inspiring Deputy Ms. Marlenie Montejo, and Dr. Pricilla Brown, as well as with the collaboration of Mayor Gualberto Nunez and Deputy Mayor Daniele Aranda.

Teachers and students of La Isla Bonita would like to thank all program facilitators for giving them the opportunity and honor of being part of the program.