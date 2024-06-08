Saturday, June 8, 2024
Community and Society

La Isla Bonita Elementary students complete Police Peace Program

Share

On Wednesday, June 5th, students in standard three through six at La Isla Bonita Elementary School completed a “Positive Engagement and Civic Education” project organized by the San Pedro Police Department and the Community Oriented Policing Unit. They were awarded for participating in the project, marking the end of their positive educational journey.The program consisted of twelve lessons in which students learned about becoming respectable, responsible citizens through classroom discussions, group work, dramas, and scenarios in which students critically analyzed each period. The lessons covered seven core competencies in skills and attitudes, which taught students many valuable learning skills. Students also highlighted what educational approaches encouraged positive engagement to build character and gain positive learning and meaningful manners.

Corporal Marleni Coye gave the students daily lessons on how to display their learning skills, along with the assistance of teachers Gidalti Chan for the standard three class, Hailey Mejia for the standard four class, Dulce Barrera for the standard five class, and Claraliz Barrera for the standard six class. “Success requires patience, a positive attitude, and willingness from both students and teachers. It was a journey from which students benefitted and learned a lot, especially about how to cope and help each other become better citizens for the future,” said Coye.
The program was spearheaded by Sr. Superintendent of Police Mr. Alejandro Cowo, Officer of Commanding Region Four, and Inspector of Police Mr. Darwin Serrano. They were assisted by Assistant and Commissioner of Police Mr. Howell Gillette, Sergeant Supervisor of Division Two and Four Ms. Leticia Miguel, Inspiring Deputy Ms. Marlenie Montejo, and Dr. Pricilla Brown, as well as with the collaboration of Mayor Gualberto Nunez and Deputy Mayor Daniele Aranda.
Teachers and students of La Isla Bonita would like to thank all program facilitators for giving them the opportunity and honor of being part of the program.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun