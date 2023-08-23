New chief and deputy commander of the San Pedro Police Formation working for a safer island

Assistant Superintendent of Police Egbert Edmund Castillo Jr. and Inspector Darwin Serano are the new commanding officers of the San Pedro Police Formation. Superintendent Castillo Jr. is the new chief at the police station, replacing Assistant Superintendent Basil Reyes, while Inspector Serano holds the post of deputy at the station. Both senior officers, under the leadership of Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Commander of Region Four (San Pedro and Caye Caulker), want to continue the excellent work on the island. According to them, several harmful elements have been removed from the island as they work hand in hand with the community for a safer San Pedro.

Assistant Superintendent Castillo Jr. noted that the main issues they had been tackling were reports of theft and burglaries. He said they launched an operation some weeks ago in which close to 30 persons were detained, charged for these offenses, and remanded to the Belize Central Prison. The new chief at the San Pedro Police Station said they are working strategically to address all issues affecting islanders. The senior officer stated that San Pedro differs from elsewhere in the Belize District and country. “The community assistance you get here is overwhelming,” said Castillo Jr. He looks forward to continuing serving San Pedranos.

The Assistant Superintendent has 29 years under his belt, serving at the Belize Police Department. He has mainly been based in his hometown in Belize City, serving initially in the Department’s traffic and crime investigative branches. This led him to the Central Intelligence Branch, where he was promoted to Corporal. Later, he joined the patrol branch and attended a trainers’ course. As a result, Castillo Jr. was transferred to the Police Training Academy in Belmopan City as an instructor. After some time at the police academy, he was again moved and, with the rank of a Sergeant, took over the command of the Ladyville Police Station north of Belize City. Next, the well-prepared officer was transferred to the headquarters of the Eastern Division in the city to work in community policing, among other branches.

Castillo Jr. said that after being given the role in the prosecution unit, he remained there for 14 years. At this new job stage, he climbed the ranks, becoming Inspector and then Assistant Superintendent before being transferred to the San Pedro Police Formation.

Inspector Serano is from Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District, with 20 years in the police department. He shared that he started in the then Dragon Unit, and for the past 12 years of his policing career, he has been in Operations. This dealt with executing duties nationwide at any time and wherever significant events occurred. Afterward, he served in the patrol unit and then in Benque Viejo del Carmen, involved in community policing. Sometime after, he was transferred to Belize City, where in 2007 he became a Corporal and then, in 2012, Sergeant. When Serano was assigned to the Mobile Interdiction Team in Belmopan, he was promoted to Inspector in 2019.

Serano is no stranger to San Pedro as his father, Alfred Serano, lived on the island some time ago. He was said to be a regular visitor to San Pedro during the late 1990s when his father owned a business called Bush Master Cool Spot and One of Us Store. “I used to come here as a boy,” he said. “When I was transferred here in July, I noticed how things have changed over the years. People have changed, and the need for more innovative and motivated police officers is crucial. I am here working shoulder to shoulder with my officer, Assistant Superintendent Castillo Jr., and with the responsibility to serve the people of San Pedro.” Serano said they have an open-door policy; anyone can visit the police station anytime for assistance.

Assistant Superintendent Castillo Jr. asks the public not to hesitate to contact him at 613-5743 for any information or assistance. Likewise, Deputy Inspector Serano can be reached at 624-2513.

The San Pedro Sun welcomes the senior officers, Castillo Jr. and Serano, and wishes them the best in their professional endeavors!

