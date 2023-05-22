Northern Police sub-station gets a mobile phone line

During the public meeting held on May 17, 2023, in a community ten miles north of San Pedro Town, residents complained that the recently opened police sub-station did not have a telephone number making it difficult to report incidents or emergencies. This concern was noted by San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) members and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, who hosted the gathering and committed to solving the issue. The solution came promptly on Monday, May 22nd, when SPTC announced that a dedicated phone line had been secured for the northern police sub-station. Residents living in and around that area can now contact the police substation at the mobile number 674-3003 and be part of the WhatsApp group created for members of that northern community through the same number.

With this direct line of communication, residents can now contact the officers stationed at the substation and expect a quicker response. The SPTC shared that the mobile line has an unlimited plan to ensure the officers can operate without issues. While the San Pedro Police Formation stated they were working with one of the telecommunication companies to establish a landline, the process was taking time due to the location. As such, this mobile phone is welcomed. They thank the SPTC for the assistance, and they look forward to tending to all the messages and calls from the residents. The police stated that having close communication with the community is one of the best ways to deter and fight crime.

The SPTC and the Area Representative organized the meeting to engage the people living on this part of the island to find out their needs and concerns. The different issues ranged from access to potable water, availability of electricity lines, and communication with the police substation. Police presence in this area north of San Pedro became permanent on February 8th, when it was officially inaugurated. It became necessary for such a police facility due to the growing residential population and tourism resorts.

Some years ago, this area was almost uninhabited, but now several families have started to build their homes after acquiring the land from the Government of Belize. Although this area is yet to fully count with potable water and electricity, residents say they are saving money on rent and feel accomplished having their own homes and land.

This northern community will also benefit from a preschool, primary school, and high school soon. A ground-breaking was held in December 2019 by the then Minister of Education, Honourable Patrick Faber, then Area Representative Manuel Heredia Jr., and former Mayor Daniel Guerrero. At the time, Faber added that 35 schools would be constructed nationwide via an BZ$80 million loan through the Caribbean Development Bank. According to him, schools would also be built in Caye Caulker. However, no schools have been constructed in this northern area of the island. The new Area Representative Perez briefly said that his government is working to build the schools to help the community as many families struggle to send their children to central San Pedro Town schools.

Other future services planned for this community are access to running water, electricity, and transportation for students having trouble commuting to school.

