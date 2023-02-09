New Police Sub-Station opens in northern Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro Police Formation has expanded its reach to northern Ambergris Caye with the official opening of a sub-station. The new police building officially opened on Wednesday, February 8th, some 10 miles north of San Pedro Town. It will serve as the base for tourism police and operational units.

The permanent police presence in this remote part of the island is welcome by islanders living nearby. Many say it is about time policing covers these areas to provide safety to tourists and residents. The Belize Police Department was represented by Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, who applauded the efforts of the police commanders involved in the project. Minister responsible for police Honourable Kareem Musa along with the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and Mayor of San Pedro Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, also attended the historic event and pledged their support to the island’s police formation.

According to police, while criminal activity on the island has not been out of control, it is essential to plan and prevent it. Northern Ambergris Caye is a developing area, and with the police formation main base in downtown San Pedro, a second sub-station was imperative to decentralize their operations. They say that with this permanent northern base, it will be easier to patrol and monitor activities, particularly in remote areas such as beaches, and increase the feeling of safety among visitors and residents of this northern part of the island. The new building can hold a handful of police officers, sleeping quarters, and office space, among other standard amenities. A generator is currently powering the substation but will be connected to the national grid soon.

Plans for additional police operations on the island increased following the tragic death of a tourist on December 30, 2022. American nursing student, 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens from Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, was caught in a barrage of bullets at central park in downtown San Pedro. Police made two arrests following the unfortunate incident and explained that Bowens was not the intended target. As a result, the island has seen more boots on the ground to deter any activities that could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

The substation will be equipped with a direct telephone line in the coming days. In the meantime, the San Pedro Police Formation can be reached at 206-2022 to report any illicit activity in your neighborhood.

