Police Press Officer ASP Fitzroy Yearwood passes away

On Tuesday, April 11th, the passing of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fitzroy Yearwood, 47, was revealed to the public after suffering a stroke sometime on Saturday evening. Yearwood was the head of communications for the Belize Police Department (BPD) and presided over the daily police press briefings with the media.

The senior officer reportedly suffered a massive stroke, sending him to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition. The BPD asked everyone for prayers as Yearwood was receiving medical care. However, the Police Press Officer could not recover from the stroke and passed away. Yearwood served twice as the press officer during his policing career. Once under the former Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Allen Whylie and current ComPol Chester Williams since June 2021.

The Honourable Kareem Musa, Minister of Police, offered his condolences to Yearwood’s family and said a few words about the fallen officer. “You were a valiant, charismatic, and humbler officer, who always managed to bring a smile to your colleagues’ faces,” he said. “From north to south, you will be forever missed.”

The Minister of Tourism, Honourable Anthony Mahler, and the Belize Tourism Board also remembered ASP Yearwood. “ASP Yearwood became a pillar of the Belize Police Department during his years of service. As one of the most familiar faces of the department, his passing will be felt by many. We offer our deepest condolences and our warmest sympathies to his family, friends, and the police department,” their message read.

The BPD is yet to issue an official statement and details of Yearwood’s funeral. As a senior member of the police force, Fitzroy Yearwood will receive full honors from the BPD.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS