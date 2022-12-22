Belize Police Department issues regulations on the sale of alcohol during Christmas holidays

As the Christmas holidays approach, the Belize Police Department has issued a set of regulations relating to the sale of alcohol during this long festive weekend.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, said on Wednesday, December 21st, that during the mentioned periods, as highlighted below, no liquor should be exposed for sale, sold, consumed, or delivered on such premises during the period when they are required to be closed. ComPol stressed that no persons other than the license holders or the employees should be on the licensed premises. In addition, no liquor should be sold in a restaurant except to a customer buying a full meal and consuming an alcoholic beverage with it.

Regulations for the sale of alcohol on Christmas weekend

Publican’s General

CLOSED at 10PM on Christmas Eve

CLOSED on Christmas Day

CLOSED 10PM to 6AM on Boxing Day

Malt Liquor and Cider License

CLOSED at 11PM on Christmas Eve

CLOSED on Christmas Day

CLOSED from 11PM to 7AM on Boxing Day

Shop or Beer License

CLOSED between 4PM to 7PM and again at 9PM on Christmas Eve

CLOSED on Christmas and Boxing Day

Hotel License

CLOSED midnight to 7AM on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day

Restaurant License

CLOSED midnight to 6AM on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and Boxing Day

Publican’s Special License

CLOSED between midnight and 10AM on Christmas Eve

CLOSED between 1PM to 3PM and again at 11PM on Christmas Day

CLOSED at midnight to 10AM on Boxing Day

Night Club License

CLOSED midnight to 10AM on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CLOSED 2AM to 10AM on Boxing Day

Special License

CLOSED midnight to 10AM on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CLOSED midnight to 10AM on Boxing Day

