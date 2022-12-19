Love FM Christmas Parade returns to San Pedro

On Sunday, December 18th, after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Love FM Christmas parade occurred in San Pedro Town. The event, in partnership with Dibary Store, began after 5:30PM at the Boca del Rio Beach Park, featuring beautifully decorated floats and marching bands. Mickey Mouse and his friends were also in attendance, joined by a jolly Santa Claus and, of course, the Grinch.

The Dibary crew, the San Pedro Police Youth Cadet Corp, the San Pedro Town Council with staff, and the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School led the parade. Miss San Pedro Faith Edgar joined the parade handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. A couple of feet behind the festive float were Mickey Mouse and his friends, delighting children along the streets. Next was the Sagebrush Church and Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye.

The onlookers then observed the Grinch, who hates Christmas, pushing a cart. Right behind, Santa and his friends with another Grinch danced along the route taking pictures with their admirers. The parade continued with school bands, including La Isla Bonita Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, and the San Pedro High School. The services of Rickilee Response Rescue Team and Island Emergency Services also shone in the parade.

The San Pedro Lions Club was another proud participant joining in the sharing of the Christmas spirit. One of the floats capturing everyone’s attention was My Lights. The fluorescent lighting gave the perfect impression of Christmas in a winter wonderland. The parade was enjoyed by both islanders and tourists and ended at Central Park.

Organizers thanked everyone who participated and made it another successful event. The Love FM Christmas Parade in San Pedro is part of their annual 12 Days of Christmas Celebration countrywide. A BIG thank you goes to the sponsors supporting this year’s event.

