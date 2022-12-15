Another successful San Pedro Belize Christmas Collection brings joy to thousands of island children

The crew at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar and a host of supporters and donors did it again, bringing the Christmas spirit to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, with their annual Christmas Collection project on Wednesday, December 14th. The yearly initiative delivered 2,245 meals and toys across the island, with hundreds of children receiving their Christmas treats while at their respective schools.

The project dubbed San Pedro Belize Christmas Collection, spearheaded by Crocs’ Yener Ivan Luna was initially geared toward the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic following its height in 2020. The event has now become an annual activity benefiting thousands of children on the island. The fun endeavor which sees many happy faces is no easy feat. For several weeks before the distribution day, fundraisers are held at Crocs. Some of the events involved silent auctions and 50/50 raffles. Generous donors also provide donations, and the island business community joined the efforts. This year, the Christmas Collection crew was able to present to the Rickilee Response and Rescue team, among others.

The food and toy distribution

An army of volunteers assembled at Crocs on Wednesday early morning to prepare the presents and plate the food. The merry Santa sleigh then made deliveries to the different schools in subdivisions like San Mateo, downtown San Pedro, Escalante, and DFC. Luna said the team was very excited about the initiative, and he could not thank enough his staff, all the volunteers, partner organizations, and businesses, who once again joined in the effort and made the annual event another memorable occasion.

Some participating establishments joining the initiative and hosting fundraisers included Caliente, Casey’s Bar and Grill, Stella’s Sunset, Coconut Café, the Black Pearl Restaurant, and Nauti Crab, with the starting and ending of the fundraiser taking place at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar.

Organizers of this year’s San Pedro Belize Christmas Collection thanked everyone who helped and became part of the legacy of giving during the Christmas season on Ambergris Caye. They look forward to hosting the event in 2023.

