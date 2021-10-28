Crocs Sunset Sports Bar spearheads fundraiser to provide 1,000 Christmas meals, essentials, and toys













Crocs Sunset Sports Bar is determined to bring Christmas joy to the most in need in San Pedro Town for the second time. The goal is to successfully fundraise and deliver on December 22nd 1,000 plates of food, essentials (pantry bags), and toys to less fortunate children.

The fundraising includes the participation of several businesses, where scheduled events will offer the opportunity to contribute towards the cause. On Tuesday, October 26th, fundraising kicked off at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar and will continue at other participating establishments. The organizer and proprietor of Crocs, Yener Ivan Luna, said that the response was excellent. He explained that funds would be raised via 50/50 raffles, raffles, and silent auctions. Patrons are encouraged to support this project and can do so by visiting the other participating establishments. Special events will feature live entertainment and guest appearances.

The schedule for the other fundraising events includes:

October 31 at 4PM- Wayo’s Beach Bar

November 4 at 6PM- Nauti Crab.

November 13 at 4PM- Someplace South

November 14 at noon- Coconut Cafe, Pool Party

November 21 at 4PM- Amber Beach Bar and Grill

November 23 at 1PM- Coco’s Loco

December 7 at 5PM- Stella’s Sunset

December 11th no time yet, Playa de Sala

December 21 at 4PM- Crocs Sunset Sports Bar wrap-up night.

Patrons are required to make reservations and bring a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test with them.

How else can you help?

Unwrapped toys can be dropped off anytime between now and December 21st at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar, Nauti Crab, Wayo’s, Someplace South, Rum Dog, Aurora’s Bar & Grill, Coco’s Loco, Coconut Café, Caprice, Runway Bar, Gill E’s Pour House, Moon Bar, Amber Beach Bar and Grill, and Stella’s Sunset. Donors will receive a free local rum drink or local beer.

Any establishment would like to donate for the raffles or non-perishable items; please call 610-0026. Those from abroad who wish to contribute can send money via Venmo or PayPal as well to [email protected].

This initiative was born due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. San Pedro was struck with thousands of residents losing their jobs. Luna and other partners held the first fundraising of its kind and delivered over 500 meals, toys, and pantry gift bags to islanders in need on December 20, 2020. Distribution took place in several areas around town, with the central hub of activity being at Crocs.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS