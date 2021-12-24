Crocs Sunset Sports Bar leads another successful San Pedro Christmas Collection Fundraiser

The crew at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar and a host of supporters and donors once again brought the Christmas spirit to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, following a successful nine-week fundraiser effort. The annual initiative dubbed San Pedro Christmas Collection Fundraiser saw the delivery of over 1,000 meals and essentials (pantry bags) and toys to hundreds of families and children on Ambergris Caye.

The distribution of food and pantry bags was held throughout the fundraiser from its beginning in October and culminated on Wednesday, December 22nd, with their last delivery at the Holy Cross Anglican School in San Mateo Subdivision. The event, organized by the proprietor of Crocs Yener Ivan Luna, involved several businesses, who hosted 11 events offering the opportunity to contribute towards the initiative. The campaign started on October 26th with an opening event at Crocs and continued throughout the weeks at other participating establishments across the island. Funds were raised via 50/50 raffles, raffles, and silent auctions. Donations were also collected online, and some were even dropped at Crocs.

This is the second year Luna has spearheaded the benefit for those less fortunate and still struggling with the hardships caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Luna, thanks to all the support they received, they met their goal this year and began the distribution of meals and essentials from the first week, after kicking off in October. He explained that it had to be done this way as it is almost impossible to do the deliveries across the island in one day. According to him, the distribution was phased out by the different subdivisions (Escalante, DFC, San Pedrito, San Juan Boca del Rio, San Mateo). The pantry bags and toys went to a school near the respective subdivision, and after that, those identified to receive the Christmas assistance were notified.

On Wednesday, the last delivery saw another group of happy island children with their families. Luna said it feels wonderful to help others, particularly those in need. “This has been a phenomenal ride; we are very excited about what we are doing,” he said. Luna could not thank enough his staff, all the volunteers, partner organizations, and businesses, who joined in the effort and made the annual event another one to remember.

Some of the participating establishments offering live events and the perfect to attract contributions included Wayo’s Beach Bar, Nauti Crab, Someplace South, Coconut Café, Amber Beach Bar and Grill, Coco’s Loco, Stella’s Sunset, Playa de Sala, with the starting and ending of the fundraiser taking place at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar.

The San Pedro Christmas Collection Fundraiser was born due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. San Pedro was struck with thousands of residents losing their jobs. Luna and other partners held the first fundraising of its kind and delivered over 800 meals, toys, and pantry bags to islanders in need on December 20, 2020. Luna said that the event is another addition to the legacy of giving during the Christmas season on the island, and islanders can expect an even more significant event for Christmas 2022.

