Family fun at Carnival Fundraiser for Raise Me Up and ACES

Raise Me Up and American Crocodile Education Sanctuary (ACES) hosted a joint carnival fundraiser at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar, north of San Pedro Town on Saturday, April 14th. The event saw a large crowd enjoy an afternoon full of fun activities while supporting a worthy cause.

At noon, families started to arrive ready to enjoy the variety of games and activities like ring toss, croc trap, duck fishing, and croc golf. Participants were eager to win coveted prizes. The main attraction was the “Dunk Tank” which saw attendees of all ages trying their luck to hit a target and get the dunk volunteers soaked with water.

In addition to the games, attendees also got to enjoy delicious appetizers and drinks. Raise Me Up representative, Brittney O’Daniel was pleased with the turnout and looks forward to hosting another fun event. “Thanks to all of the volunteers that worked or got dunked. We had a lot of fun and hope to do it again,” she said.

Organizers would like to thank everyone that attended and made it a success! Special thanks goes out to Casa Pan Dulce and Caye Mart for food donations, Ed and Shirley for building the dunk tank and Crocs Sunset Sports Bar for hosting the fundraiser.

