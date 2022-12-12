Creativity and Talent showcased at the SPDA’s Christmas Dance Show

Young dancers from the San Pedro Dance Academy (SPDA) showcased their skills during their Annual Christmas Dance Show. Held on Sunday, December 11th, at the San Pedro Lions Den, the anticipated show drew a large crowd of family and friends eager to cheer on the island’s young talent.

The SPDC consists of over 30 dancers in four divisions – beginners, junior level one, junior level two, and intermediates/seniors. The young dancers are Hanna Budd, Eva Budd, Annalise Tamai, Genivieve Matura, Inori Gonzalez, Jayda Escalante, Zaya Escalante, Emma Mendez, Rosis Peralta, Marina Peralta, Kelly Ayala, Estela Worthington, Catherin Van Schalwyk, Mila Guerrero, Kelcy Sho, Reed Sept, Arden Sept, Millie Pacheco, Zoe Esquivel, Adriannie Nunez, Breah Narvaez, Jade Nunez, Ava Guerrero, Kayjah Samuels, Annie Kristine Nunez, Lian Fay Rivero, Chelsea Alfaro, Elaine Leslie, Hacinta Antonia, Angelina Worthington, Alexandra Godoy, Alana Gonzalez, Ayanna Dennis, and Jahnellie Pitts.

Hosted by Miss San Pedro, Faith Noel Edgar, the show started shortly after 6PM with an opening snowflake-themed number by the beginner-level dancers. The night’s program included routines based on modern and cultural music genres. The lineup of performances included Say Yes by the Juniors Level one and two, Samatha’s Quince Remix, a solo to Heart Machine by Elaine Leslie, Me too, Christmas Remiz, Silent Night by the Juniors Level one and two, a solo to Helium by Annie Nunez, Lift Me UP, Un Poco Loco by the Juniors Level one and two, a solar to Stong by Samantha, Bump & Wine, On the Floor and Neighbor Neighbor by the Intermediate/Seniors.

As part of the show, all dancers received certificates of participation and individual awards for Most Improved Dancer in each level and Dancer of the Year. The Most Improved Dancer award recipients were Genivieve Matura for the Beginners, Catherin Van Schalwyk for Junior Level One, Zoe Esquivel for Junior Level Two and Chelsea Alfaro for the Intermediate/Seniors. Annie Nunez was awarded the 2022 Dancer of the Year Award.

The Dance Show has long been part of San Pedro’s Christmas event calendar but has been on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Organizers of the SPDC would like to thank everyone who made the return of this event possible, including parents, volunteers, and sponsors: Rotaract Clun of Ambergris Caye, San Pedro Lions Club, Shamir Photography + Design, Wine de Vine, Blue Tang, Blue Water Grill, Beauty Bliss Belize, KV Creations, Diego Francios, Nicholas Laursen, Carlos and Alma Perrotte and Francisco Mendez.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the dancers and encourages them to continue fostering their talents.

