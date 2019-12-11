The San Pedro Dance Academy’s Annual Christmas Show features classics

Under the theme ‘Blast from the Past,’ the San Pedro Dance Academy held its annual Christmas Show on Saturday, December 7th at the San Pedro Lions Den. The event, which saw a packed den of happy parents and relatives, featured several dance numbers to the beat of classic Christmas songs and hits from the ’90s and ‘80s performed by the Academy’s beginner and advanced dancers.

The show began after 7PM, with a dance performance by Junior dancers from level two to Flashdance’s popular hit, ‘She’s a Maniac.’ Next, there was a solo performance led by Karissa Vasquez from the Intermediate Advance group. Afterward, the ‘Dancing Princesses from the Beginners’ level one group, who were later joined by Santa’s Little Rockers in level two. Before the dancers took their first break, a quartet from the Intermediate Advances section delighted the audience with a Brazilian Samba number.

The rest of the evening included more dance presentations featuring colorful outfits, and lucky persons in the audience won fabulous prizes raffled in between performances. After intermission, a couple of dancers received awards. Following another set of performances, a short musical presentation by Alma Perrote’s Steel Band kept the crowd entertained. The show closed with the performances of ‘Tres Deseos’ followed by a classic Soca Christmas song ‘Good Morning’ from Shatay Noel.

The annual show raises funds for the Dance Academy. Organizers thank all their sponsors who continue to support the event. Special thanks also go out to the performers, parents, and friends for attending the event. They wish everyone a Merry Christmas and looking forward to training dancers throughout 2020.

