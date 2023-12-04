San Pedro’s Central Park shines bright at the annual Christmas Tree lighting event

On Saturday, December 2nd, islanders were treated to Central Park’s yearly and cheerful Christmas Tree lighting event. Hosted by the San Pedro Town Council, the festivity brought the joy of the festive holidays under the theme ‘Illuminate the Island with Holiday Sparkle.’

The celebration, ushering in the Christmas season, saw island families and visitors gathering at Central Park from 5:30PM. Before the tree’s official lighting, Host Gerry Badillo and Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon welcomed everyone to the celebration. They led a short ceremony that included organ performances by Alexis Nuñez and season’s greetings from Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez and his team. Councilor Adaly Ayuso said the season is mainly for the children, and she was delighted with so many smiling little faces at the event. “Let’s fill this Christmas with children’s laughter echoing through our streets and creating sparkling memories,” said Ayuso.

Mayor Nuñez said he holds the Christmas Tree lighting tradition close to his heart and feels honored to host such a family-friendly event every year. “I ask you all to share the love and think about those who do not have food or a gift. Let’s share a plate of food and blessings with our neighbors,” said Mayor Nuñez. He added that the island community is stronger when they come together. The Mayor wished everyone a wonderful time during the upcoming holidays, and the countdown to light the tree began. Nuñez led the countdown, and the Christmas tree came to life with sparkling, beautiful lights.

Everyone gathered around the tree for pictures as Christmas carols began playing. Those in attendance were invited to take photos with Miss San Pedro and the lighted decorations around Central Park. An area on the grounds resembling an opened gift box and a beautifully decorated swing became a favorite picture spot.

The ushering of the holidays season did not only include the activities at Central Park but also a much bigger party on a portion of Barrier Reef Drive. Several blocks were closed for the first Christmas Street Festival. Booths lined up the famous road, offering food, drinks, music, and even a unique space to meet Santa and the Grinch.

Mayor Nuñez and his team thank everyone who contributed to the event’s organization this year. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers working long hours to make this year’s event possible.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS