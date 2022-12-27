St. Teresa Casita and the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye join Christmas cheer on the island

The Christmas season in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, is full of love and giving back to the community. Among the many events to benefit those in need, the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye partnered for the second time with the St. Teresa Casita to distribute Merry Boxes.

The Rotaracts have organized the Merry Boxes project for the past five years, which is literally a box containing approximately between $150 to $200 worth of groceries. This year, they also distributed much-needed assistance, like a complete dining set for a family who had never had one. The club also donated a bicycle to a student walking to high school. A generous sponsor also covered the student’s tuition and his brother’s school fees. A third family was gifted a stove and baking utensils, while a fourth received help to start an ideal business. They received ingredients, a cooler, and a small bicycle. They also received a washing machine.

This year, recipients were chosen with the help of the St. Teresa Casita Parish Ministry. On the day of the distribution, December 18th, they all attended a 10AM Mass at the San Pedro Catholic Church. Father Eduardo Montemayor gave his blessings before the choir and the team of organizers and volunteers. Imer Cordova, President of the island’s Rotaract Club, said that to improve the project, they visited certain families and learned how they could better help them. The club believes that people out there have goals and aspirations; all they need is a little help.

Both St. Theresa Casita and The Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye thanked the assistance from the generous donors who made the project a success this year. They look forward to repeating the activity in 2023 and continue giving back to their island community and helping those in need.

