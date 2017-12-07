Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye launches Merry Boxes Campaign

The Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye along with Colleen’s Kitchen at the San Pedro Food Bank has launched the Merry Boxes Campaign. The campaign aims to bring happiness to the less fortunate families on Christmas Day through the collection of nonperishable goods.

From now until December 22nd, boxes labeled for items such as rice, canned soup, flour, tinned fruit, corn, cereal, toothbrushes and paste and deodorant among other items will be placed at businesses across the island for people to donate. The Rotaract Club encourages 24 items per box that are not expired, in original packaging and unused. “We hope that this will be something annually, and I invite individuals and business to start the initiative and adopt a Merry Box. This is the perfect time for to give back to those families that are in need of food and personal items,” said Rotaract Member Kate Corrigan.

All items collected from the Merry Boxes will be distributed to the various families in need across Ambergris Caye on the December 23rd and 24th. There is still time to adopt a Merry Box and make a difference in the home of a family on that special day. For more information on how you can adopt a box, you can message the Rotaract Club on Facebook @rotaractsanpedrobelize or contact Rotaract member Kyle Vasquez at 630-9043 or email at [email protected]

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS