The Truck Stop hosts Festive Holiday Craft Fair

The Truck Stop, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and bar located north of San Pedro Town hosted their second annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 9th. The event saw the participation of different businesses offering an assortment gift items and products ranging from wood carved pieces of art, to local wines, jewelry, and homemade chocolate desserts. The fair ended with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus.

The event attracted many locals and visitors who began arriving at The Truck Stop from 4PM to join the celebration. Many visited the different booths for a chance to buy ornaments, treats, sample local wine, or purchase hand-crafted items. While patrons mingled at the bar or ate from the different food options The Truck Stop has to offer, some people took the opportunity to take family pictures in a Christmas home setting. The pictures were taken free of charge, however, printed copies were available for $10. All proceeds were destined to the San Pedro Food Bank. There was also a craft area where children put to the test their creative abilities and for a fee/donation, patrons could take home their finished products.

At 6PM everyone gathered around the Christmas tree and at the count of three, the lights were turned on. A couple minutes earlier, Santa had parked his reindeer across the street and to the delight of all the children he cheerfully made his way to greet them and take pictures with them as well.

Organizers were more than satisfied with the event and deemed it a very successful one. According to one of them, they were happy to see many islanders participating in this year’s fair. They would like to thank all the businesses who participated in the event and all the patrons who with their support and contributions made it holiday craft fair to remember.

