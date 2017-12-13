ABC Preschool Christmas Extravaganza Entertains the Children of San Pedro

On Saturday, December 9th ABC Preschool hosted their eighth annual Christmas Show at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The extravaganza brought much joy and laughter to island children as members of the popular Mexican group ‘Star Shows,’ imitated some of today’s favorite animated characters. The performances included characters such as PJ Masks, Moana, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus and of course Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club House!

The show started at 7:30PM with members of Stars Show greeting the children gathered in front of the stage with fun balloons. The performers encouraged the audience to join them singing and dancing to their musical presentations while some of the children were invited to meet their favorite characters on stage. During each segment of the show, children were treated with gifts by the performers.

According to Wilfredo Alamilla Jr., Principal at ABC, the show serves as a fundraiser for the preschool. He stated that the funds are used to assist the school in many projects, from renovations to educational activities. He was pleased with the support for this year’s event, which he categorized as being another success. “The children really look forward to the show,” said Alamilla. “Most of the characters on the show are actually requested by the children themselves, so that’s the excitement that they already know some of the characters, who they can’t wait to meet.” There was lots of food and refreshments for sale at the event.

Organizers of the event would like to thank all who attended, the volunteers and particularly to the sponsors and all parents.

