ABC Preschool’s Easter Extravaganza ushers in the season

ABC Preschool hosted their 3rd Annual Easter Show at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town on Saturday, March 24th. The show saw a large number of families enjoying the live entertainment that featured some of the children’s beloved TV and Disney characters via actors from Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Opening the show was the San Pedro Dance Academy with an energetic performance. They were followed by the Easter Bunny and his friends, who entertained the children with giveaways and dances. The San Pedro Dance Academy came back after intermission with a modern dance selection. They were followed by “La Gallinita” and her friends doing a musical performance, while the main show star’s prepared for the stage. Taking over the show were the most popular Disney characters including Princess Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, among others. The young audience was thrilled, singing and dancing along with their favorites. During the interludes, the San Pedro Dance Academy provided a cultural performance.

The show couldn’t have ended without the superheroes! Wonder Woman, Superman, Spiderman, and Batman took to center stage, much to the delight to their young fans. It was certainly an entertaining evening for all families in attendance.

ABC Preschool thanks everyone that attended, sponsors and organizers for making the show another success! This is one of their fundraising efforts, and through the sale of food, pastries, and drinks, money is raised to help fund the institution.

