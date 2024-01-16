Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye: Another Successful Merry Boxes Project

The Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye is passionately seeking ways to improve lives and create smiles through a tiny action at a time, and one way the club has achieved that is through our annual Merry Boxes project. In its seventh edition, the Merry Boxes project is dedicated to assisting needy families during the Holiday Season. This year, with the help of Mother Teresa Casita, the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye was able to prepare 20 boxes to give to families, each containing an abundant supply of food and personal and home goods.

On December 23, 2023, the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye gathered at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church to distribute hampers to the families, allowing us to connect with them. Additionally, we could see this small project’s significant impact on their lives and listen to the heartwarming stories the families had to share. With months of arduous preparation, planning, and fundraising, the club achieved a successful project that allowed us to recognize the magic of giving. This year’s project was indeed a special one. The Merry Boxes project reminds us of the true gift of service, inspiring us to count our blessings and take a step into the shoes of others.

It is the true vision of Rotaract to Create Hope in the World, and in a world that is ever so changing, it is most important to remember the power of community. The success of the Merry Boxes project is due to the fantastic work done by the club members and volunteers, as well as the warm generosity of local businesses, organizations, and individuals in the community. We want to extend a warm thank you to everyone who made this year’s Merry Boxes project an unforgettable one!

~~~Submitted article

