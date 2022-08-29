Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye holds fundraiser to help students and membership drive

On Saturday, August 27th members of the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye had booths at Central Park to host a fundraiser consisting of a garage sale and a membership drive to try to attract new members. The initiative is to assist their back-to-school program in which they help needy primary school students with tuition expenses.

The fundraiser and garage sale started at 10AM on the park’s section facing the street. There were different items on sales such as clothing and other household items. Some people were observed around the booth looking at the goods and taking advantage of the special prices. Customers were reminded that they were helping a worthy cause.

During the garage sale, the Rotaract Club led by their President Imer Cordova also shared information on how to join the club. Rotaract is a Rotary-sponsored service club for young people ages 18 and older. The club not only connects locally but follows its mission to shape the future together and inspire effective change.

The club members thanked everyone who stopped by and helped them by purchasing and donating as well. The fundraising efforts continue and if anyone would like to donate, they can contact the club through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaractambergriscayebelize or via the telephone number 615-1990.

Other worth causes

The San Pedro Dance Academy also hosted a fundraiser next to the Rotaracts with a baked sale. All proceeds went to the medical bill of beloved islander Ozzie. Mr. Ozzie as he is affectionately known is a long-time resident and worker at the Blue Water Grill restaurant on the island. He recently received heart surgery.

Both the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye and the San Pedro Dance Academy are very involved in the community. They are always looking at ways to help, inspire and provide healthy activities to the island community.

