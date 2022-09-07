Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez donates school bags to primary schools

Several school principals on the islands of Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye received brand new school bags courtesy of the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez. The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 6th, and the school bags will be distributed to students of low-income families.

According to Perez’s office, this assistance is to give children their best start in the new school year. After two years of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are returning to face-to-face classes. The process saw a hybrid system in which some students (mainly secondary) attended classes while others studied online.

Perez was pleased to donate the new school bags to the Principals at San Pedro Roman Catholic School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, and Holy Cross Anglican Primary School. While in Caye Caulker, school bags were given to the Principal of the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School.

Many families continue to struggle on the islands, despite a spike in tourism and business. In places like San Pedro Town, almost everyone depends on tourism, and the health crises devastated the island economy. With COVID-19 restrictions dropped since April, there has been an atmosphere of normalcy, although the pandemic remains at some level.

This assistance to deserving families is welcome, and schools will start distributing the bags to those in need. Other donations that have been observed on the island to support education include financial assistance for primary school tuition. Meanwhile, some businesses have contributed school supplies, shoes, and school bags to other parts of the country.

