Long-time island visitors Tommy and Karen donate to Holy Cross School

On Wednesday, August 24th, an American couple and long-time visitors, Karen Eckenfels-Ferdinandi and Tommy Ferdinandi visited the Holy Cross Anglican Primary School in the San Mateo Subdivision where they presented a donation. Their assistance will benefit two students (male and female) with school bags, supplies, and financial support to pay their tuition for one year.

The Ferdinandis met with Principal Olivia Tacher and the school’s Volunteer Coordinator Viviana Paredes around 10:30AM to present the donation. Principal Tacher thanked the Ferdinandis for their help that will benefit two students. She said the school administration would select these two deserving students. According to her, the students with the most need will be eligible for this program.

The Ferdinandis, who have been visiting San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye since 2004, say they were honored to be able to help while they visit the island. Karen explained that the initiative to raise funds to help two students with tuition for a year, along with the needed supplies, was a team effort. “I came up with a group of people that know we have been visiting and know of our love for Belize. They are dedicated friends and wanted to make a difference in education,” Karen said. She stated that they donate every time they visit. This new project dubbed children tuition fund and back to school backpacks also covers school fees.

Following a short donation presentation, Principal Tacher received the school bags with supplies, and the Ferdinandis presented a cheque. They also took this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this new project.

The Holy Cross Anglican Primary School and the Ferdinandis thank and offer special acknowledgments to Eric Bravo, Tammy and Robert Estes, Joanna Harris, Paula Schultz, Steven and Jicay Sigerseth, and Lisa Wilkinson for their generosity and support.

