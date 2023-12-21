San Pedro Police Formation share the Christmas cheer

The Christmas Season continues in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, with the tradition of giving and hosting activities for those in need with presents and even a plate of food. Joining in this tradition of sharing was the San Pedro Police Formation, which, in partnership with SLK Xclusive Ltd, on Saturday, December 16th, distributed 300 toys and a plate of Bar-B-Que to children on the island.

The generous activity took place outside the San Pedro Police Station. The island’s police force and SLK Xclusive Ltd, a luxury party bus service based in Belize City, came together to give the underprivileged Christmas cheer. With the help of Santa Claus, they welcomed the children with toys and food. Police Station Chief Assistant Superintendent Egbert Castillo said this is a way to show appreciation to the community and continue building community policing. He added that this is the season of giving, and anyone who can share something is encouraged to do so.

The San Pedro Police Formation gets involved yearly in the Christmas cheer, partnering with stakeholders. Over the past years, they have also included their police cadets in distributing gift packages consisting of food items, clothing, and toys for the children. Sometimes, they even drove to the different subdivisions to meet and greet the children and their families during this festive time.

The police formation has always hosted a toy and food drive, an initiative started by the Community Policing Unit. Since its beginning in 2014, the Christmas Drive has brought much joy to families in San Pedro, and this year, they once again delivered on that momentum, creating smiles, and sharing the Christmas spirit with island children and families.

The San Pedro Police Formation thanked SLK Xclusive Ltd for their support and all the island stakeholders that have always assisted these types of initiatives for the benefit of the community. The island police squad wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and looks forward to continuing the tradition and hosting a bigger event next year.

