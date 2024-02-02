San Pedro Police Formation thanks the community for their support

During January, the San Pedro Police Formation visited various establishments in the community, thanking them for contributing to its multiple programs. These generous donors received a certificate of appreciation for their continued support.

Officer in Chief of the San Pedro Police Station Assistant Superintendent Egbert Castillo Jr. and Deputy in Command Inspector Darwin Serano thanked the island community members who continue to partner with the local police force. According to Serano, the partnership with the different establishments led to success in various areas/projects held in 2023, improving community policing. This includes training police officers in first aid and search and rescue, among other training. “We found that this initiative was a warm gesture given that those who contributed boosted our efforts and strengthened our partnership with the community,” said Serano. The Deputy officer in charge of the police station added that the initiative will continue as they acknowledge the collaboration of all islanders. “We look forward to another year of serving and protecting the island’s local populace and visitors,” Serano noted.

Castillo has indicated on previous occasions that one key factor in reducing crime and insecurity on the island is community policing. This is a partnership with the community that sees a close relationship between the police officers and civilians. Residents are encouraged to work with the police force and report suspicious individuals or activities within their neighborhoods. The contributions acknowledged also have assisted youth programs like the police youth cadets.

Assistant Superintendent Castillo Jr. asks the public not to hesitate to contact them for assistance or to partner with them in a community project. He can be reached at 613-5743, while Inspector Serano can be reached at 624-2513. The San Pedro Police Station is located on Pescador Drive and can be contacted at 206-2022.

