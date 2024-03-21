Two San Pedro Police officers and a Special Constable recognized

The San Pedro Police Formation continues to recognize the work of its members serving the island community. For February, they awarded Corporal DJenn Cayetano for outstanding leadership qualities. Julian Lopez was distinguished as Special Constable of the Month, and the Police Officer of the Month award went to Detective Constable Hubert Bermudez with the GI3 (gang intelligence) Unit.

The local police formation shared that Bermudez was acknowledged for his exemplary performance in February. They noted that he went above and beyond the call of duty, ensuring his participation in guaranteeing the public’s safety. Bermudez’s work led to the apprehension of wrongdoers brought to justice. Some of the offenses include firearms and drug seizures.

Corporal Cayetano’s exemplary leadership qualities include planning and guiding daily routines at the police station and special investigations. The police station administration commended his excellent work.

The police awards also included Volunteer Special Constable Lopez for dedicating his time to assist police officers in a timely manner during patrols.

The administration has supported this monthly initiative under Senior Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo, Superintendent Egbert Castillo, and Deputy Officer in Command Inspector Darwin Serano.

The general public and private sector members are invited to join the initiative. They can do so in any way possible to keep the San Pedro police officers motivated. The San Pedro Police Station is open to the public for assistance on Pescador Drive and can be reached at 206-2022.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the officers and the volunteer special constable for their commitment and dedication to a safer San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.