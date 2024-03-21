Two San Pedro Police officers and a Special Constable recognized

Thursday, March 21, 2024
The San Pedro Police Formation continues to recognize the work of its members serving the island community. For February, they awarded Corporal DJenn Cayetano for outstanding leadership qualities. Julian Lopez was distinguished as Special Constable of the Month, and the Police Officer of the Month award went to Detective Constable Hubert Bermudez with the GI3 (gang intelligence) Unit.

Corporal DJenn Cayetano

The local police formation shared that Bermudez was acknowledged for his exemplary performance in February. They noted that he went above and beyond the call of duty, ensuring his participation in guaranteeing the public’s safety. Bermudez’s work led to the apprehension of wrongdoers brought to justice. Some of the offenses include firearms and drug seizures.

Julian Lopez

Corporal Cayetano’s exemplary leadership qualities include planning and guiding daily routines at the police station and special investigations. The police station administration commended his excellent work.
The police awards also included Volunteer Special Constable Lopez for dedicating his time to assist police officers in a timely manner during patrols.

Detective Constable Hubert Bermudez

The administration has supported this monthly initiative under Senior Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo, Superintendent Egbert Castillo, and Deputy Officer in Command Inspector Darwin Serano.
The general public and private sector members are invited to join the initiative. They can do so in any way possible to keep the San Pedro police officers motivated. The San Pedro Police Station is open to the public for assistance on Pescador Drive and can be reached at 206-2022.
The San Pedro Sun congratulates the officers and the volunteer special constable for their commitment and dedication to a safer San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

