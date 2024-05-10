San Pedro Police Formation receive dash cameras

On Thursday, May 9th, the San Pedro Police Formation received six dash cameras for their vehicles from San Pedro Town Councillor Jose Castellanos. The equipment is to promote safety and enhance police officers’ duties. The dash cameras will capture front-view images and the interior of the police vehicles. The cameras record video in 4K resolution, and all footage will be stored and examined at the police station.

The boost in surveillance will also monitor the officers’ work. Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Region Commander in charge of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker welcomed this partnership with the San Pedro Town Council. The interior vehicle cameras also serve to clear or investigate allegations during operations and detentions. The cameras are to be installed immediately in their fleet of designated vehicles. Cowo added that the police are here to serve, and with this upgrade in surveillance equipment, residents can expect a more reliable and professional service. Patrol surveillance can also reveal crime hotspot patterns where police can strategically deploy resources.

Castellanos oversees the portfolio of compliance and enforcement, crime reduction, policing, drug abuse, neighborhood watch, town zoning, cemeteries, and works with the National Emergency Management Organization. He shared that the town council will continue partnering with the local police department. Castellanos, a former police officer, was happy to donate these essential devices to the island police. Castellanos added that he has more plans to impact other areas of the community affected by traffic, drugs, and alcohol abuse.

The partnership between the San Pedro Town Council and the island police formation has always been mutual and cooperative. Both acknowledged the significance of these surveillance technologies in creating a safer environment. Both parties expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that made this possible.