Police Booth installed at San Mateo entrance

The police presence around the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town will increase after installing a police booth. On Monday, January 8th, the police booth was inaugurated at the entrance of San Mateo with the presence of local government officials and representatives of the San Pedro Police Formation.

The installation of the vital infrastructure was an effort between the San Pedro Town Council, the office of the Area Representative, and Gas and Go, and a newly opened gas station at the entrance of San Mateo. Officiating the event was Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and his councilors, Area Representative the Honourable Andre Perez, and Commander of Region Four (Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye) Superintendent Alejandro Cowo. Mayor Nuñez shared that his administration has always and will always work with the San Pedro Police Formation and try to assist in anything they can. He said that safety is paramount on the island, a top tourism destination in the country, an industry that supports the livelihood of islanders.

Area Representative Perez highlighted the collaborative effort between the government and the private sector. “We want to thank them for their good corporate responsibility of giving back to the community. That is how we live here; it is always a collaborative effort,” Perez said. He also committed to continuing working together with the local police department. Perez noted that having the police booth in this area of town will be very beneficial for the residents of San Mateo and the northern community.

According to Commander Cowo, a pair of police officers will usually staff the booth. However, it will also serve as a checking base for patrols in the area and the other units based north of town. Cowo said that the booth will fully operate in the coming days when furniture and other essential items are placed in the booth. Besides having electricity and communications services, police officers posted at the booth will also have access to onsite restrooms within the new gas station.

The plan to open a police booth north of San Pedro has been one for years. Following a tourist shooting at the end of 2022 in the island’s central park, the government announced the addition of two police booths—one to the north and the other south of San Pedro. The northern booth is now installed, with the southern booth in the works.

