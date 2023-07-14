San Pedro Police remove weapons, ammunition, and drugs from the streets

The island police formation has removed several weapons, ammunition, and drugs found in empty lots and among grown vegetation across San Pedro Town. The successful searches were conducted on Tuesday, July 11th, in the San Pedrito and San Juan subdivisions. No one was in the immediate areas of the findings, and as a result, the items were sealed, labeled, and deposited as found property.

The first search occurred around 9AM on an empty lot in San Pedrito. Police officers discovered a chrome .45 Tangoglio brand firearm with five .45 live rounds of ammunition. One hour later, in the San Juan area, police made checks in an empty lot. After a thorough search, police found a bucket containing one 10 mm Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with ten .9mm live rounds. The search also yielded 57 .223 live rounds and two transparent plastic bags containing 50.9 grams of suspected cocaine.

Removing these items has police on the lookout and ready to respond to any incident related to retaliation from the seizure of these weapons and drugs. Police ask the public to remain vigilant of suspected activities in their neighborhood and to report them. The San Pedro formation wants to work closely with the island community and encourage good habits for a safer San Pedro.

This is not the first-time police on the island have removed weapons from the streets. Several weapons have been removed, and people have even been arrested and charged for keeping a firearm and ammunition without a valid license. However, these illegal items, including drugs, continue going to the island. As such, San Pedro police continue to monitor as best as they can goods transported to the island and people visiting, particularly those traveling on private boats.

The San Pedro Police Formation can be reached at 206-2022. To make a report and remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Belize at 0-800-922 –TIPS (8477)

