Police remove illegal firearms and drugs from San Pedro; Three persons arrested

In the last week the San Pedro Police Formation have removed several illegal firearms, including drugs from the streets of Ambergris Caye, leading to the arrest of three island residents.

On Thursday, December 12th, at about 4AM, police were conducting a patrol in northern Ambergris Caye, when they stopped and searched 41-year-old Mathew Moses. The search led to the discovery of one 9mm pistol. Moses was unable to produce a gun license and was arrested for a Kept Unlicensed Firearm.

Two hours later, police intercepted a golf cart and conducted searches on 25-year-old Marcus Garcia, a maintenance worker in northern Ambergris Caye. Garcia was found with one Chrome .38 revolver Smith & Wesson brand along with four .38 live rounds of ammunition. After failing to produce a gun license, he was arrested for Kept Firearm and Ammunition without a gun license. Garcia was accompanied by 22-year-old Alex Matura, who was also in possession of one Chrome .380 pistol with black pistol grip Browning Brand, and 24 live .380 rounds of ammunition. Matura was also arrested for Kept Firearm and Ammunition without a gun license.

The detainees have been transported to Belize City where they are expected to be arraigned on Monday, December 16th.

Found Property

On Thursday, December 12th, San Police Police conducted a search on a property on Laguna Drive/Boca del Rio Area where they found three firearms, ammunition and drugs. The search led to the discovery of one .45 auto with five .45 live rounds, a .22 revolver with 27 live rounds, a .25 pistol with two .25 live rounds. Police also found two separate packages with suspected cannabis. One package weighed 925 grams and the second, 922 grams.

No one was in the area and the items were deposited as found property.

