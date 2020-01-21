Two arrested and charged for stealing golf cart; police following on other theft reports

San Pedro Police are investigating a series of reports of the theft of golf carts on the island. Their efforts led to the arrest and charging of Hubert Palacio and Evaristo Sanker, who was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Wednesday, January 15th. They were offered bail, but could not meet it and therefore were remanded to the Belize Central Prison until February 2, 2020.

A police source said that both Palacio and Sanker were intercepted while driving the stolen golf cart. They were immediately detained and escorted to the San Pedro Police Station.

Police are now looking into other cases of missing golf carts. One of the cases they are investigating is in connection to the discovery of an abandoned golf cart belonging to a local rental company. The cart was found near a bushy area, without two wheels and stripped of its engine parts. Authorities believe that these parts are used for sale on the island.

The general public is asked to not support such activities by refusing to purchase any suspicious vehicle parts. They are encouraged to report any incident and testify against anyone involved so they can be brought to justice. The San Pedro Police can be reached at phone number 206-2022, anonymous calls can also be made via Crime Stoppers Belize at 501-600-3563 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/.

