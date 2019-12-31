San Pedro Police remove illegal weapon and ammunition from the streets

The San Pedro Police formation has been busy enhancing their strategies on the island to curve criminal activities, and in doing so, continue to remove illegal weapons from the streets.

According to a police report, on Saturday, December 28th, about 2:55PM, police were conducting a mobile patrol on Barrier Reef Drive, when their attention was drawn to a male person identified as 21-year-old Justin Shamir Vasquez riding a red beach cruiser bicycle. Vasquez, who is unemployed and from the San Mateo Area, was allegedly acting suspiciously and as a result, the officers conducted a search on him. The search led to the discovery of a brown carton containing one .38 revolver with wooden handle, and 26 live .38 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested and charged for the crime of Keeping a Firearm and Ammunition without a license.

In December alone and according to police reports, seven illegal firearms have been removed from San Pedro Town. On December 12th, three persons were arrested for keeping unlicensed firearms during a patrol in northern Ambergris Caye. Police confiscated a 9mm pistol, one Chrome .38 revolver Smith & Wesson and one Chrome .380 pistol with a black grip of a Browning Brand along with respective ammunition.

In addition, police also found on a property on Laguna Drive/Boca del Rio Area one .45 auto, a .22 revolver and a .25 pistol. An arsenal of ammunition for these different firearms was also found during the search. No one was in the area, thus, the items were deposited as ‘Found Property.’

San Pedro resident arrested and charged for keeping ammunition without a gun license in Belize City

On Saturday, December 28th, about 10:45AM, Belize City police were conducting mobile patrol, when their attention was drawn to a male person identified as 21-year-old Marcos Mark Cruz of DFC San Pedro Town. Cruz was sitting on a veranda on Lindo’s Alley. The officers conducted a search on him, which resulted in the discovery of one S&B hallow point Luger brand live 9mm rounds of ammunition in a purple Jan Sport school bag. Cruz was then arrested and charged for the crime of Kept Ammunition without a Gun license.

