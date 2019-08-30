Police remove drugs and ammunition from San Pedro streets

The Special Operations Team along with officers from the San Pedro Police Formation found drugs and ammunition during an operation in the San Juan Sub-division on Thursday, August 29th.

According to the police report, around 11:45AM they conducted the operation in the said division, where they found a black plastic bag containing 30 5.56 live rounds of ammunition that were marked with the initials (FC). Police also found 222.8 grams of suspected cannabis. No one was found around the area of the finding, thus, the drugs and ammunition were labelled and deposited as found property.

Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Christopher Noble stated that the ammunition is suspected to be that of an M-16 rifle. He added that the hard work by police on the island will continue, and he is thankful for the cooperation the department has been getting from the community. “The public has been great to us; they have slowly come on-board and are an asset to us. We are utilizing the information obtained with our local gathered intelligence to perform well,” said Noble.

The public is asked to continue reporting any potential illicit activities to the island police department by calling 206-2022 or by visiting its offices at Pescador Drive.

