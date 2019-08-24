Public officer caught in drug bust

On Wednesday, August 21st San Pedro Police searched the residence of 41-year-old Victor Lara and found a large amount of Marijuana, amounting to 89 grams. At the time of the search, there were a group of persons in the household, and as a result they were all detained. These include an employee of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Errol Sebastian, along with Lara, 40 year old American National Breea Stanke, 34-year-old Alex Salazar, 42-year-old Sebastian Young, 25-year-old Marcus Nuñez, 30-year-old Joslyn Daniels, 28-year-old Hilberto Hoare, and 30-year-old Camille Bodden. They were all charged for Possession with Intent to Supply, and because there is no Magistrate available on the island, they were arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Belize City on Thursday, August 22nd.

The public officer from the Ministry of Natural Resources was still in his uniform when he and the rest were escorted into the court room. According to police, the drugs were all found in a room where the persons were at, thus, it was considered communal.

When they appeared before Chief Magistrate Sharon Frazer, they all pleaded not guilty to the drug charge. At the end of the hearing, each one of them was offered a $2,000 bail, which they were able to meet. The case was adjourned and their next court hearing will be on October 16, 2019 in San Pedro Town.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS