Belize Coast Guard find marijuana packages floating near Lighthouse Reef

During a patrol at Lighthouse Reef Atoll on Thursday, January 13th, the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) spotted a sack of 36 packages floating on the water. Upon retrieving the items, it was discovered that the packs contained suspected marijuana. No one was found in the area during the patrol.

According to Lieutenant Commander Alma Pinelo, the packages were found about 100 feet east of a dock on one of the islands in the Halfmoon Caye area. The 36 packages were weighed to an amount of 30.95 kgs. The estimated value of all these drug parcels is $BZ81,705.

After processing the findings, the BCG handed over the packages to the Anti-narcotics Unit of the police department.

These are not the first drugs found in this area of the Belizean Caribbean. The drugs, believed to be released by a passing boat or low-flying aircraft, a technique known as ‘wet drops,’ are suspected to be part of a more extensive illegal operation. Patrols will increase around the Lighthouse Reef area to deter this drug activity as this is a very popular tourism destination. The increase in patrols may also raise the chances of locating other suspected packages if more are in the area.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS