Women’s Month starts with a church service for San Pedro Policewomen

March is Women’s Month worldwide, and Belize is no exception. Several activities are organized to recognize and appreciate the contributions of women to society, and in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the local police formation kicked the month off by attending a church service on Sunday, March 3rd, at the Roman Catholic Church in their honor.

Regional Commander Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, Assistant Superintendent Egert Castillo, and Inspector Darwin Serano accompanied the San Pedro Policewomen. Other departments, such as the Community Oriented Police Unit and the San Pedro Police Youth Cadets, also participated in the church service.

Father Eduardo Montemayor was pleased to host the officers. The church mass started at 8 AM, with Woman Police Constable Ariana Sanchez delivering the opening prayer. Father Montemayor then led the mass for the next hour and a half. At the end of the service, he recognized the San Pedro Police Formation and the young cadets. “Please know that you are deeply appreciated. We pray for and care for you. You are always welcome to come and worship with us,” Father Montemayor said. The mass ended with the protection prayer of St. Michael the Archangel.

After the service, the women officers ate breakfast at the Black Pearl Restaurant. Other events highlighting women include a financial literacy and professional development workshop held on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Hope Haven Children’s Home and Community Center.

Another upcoming event to celebrate women’s month is a 5K and 10K run dubbed ‘Stride for Change,’ scheduled for March 23rd at 6AM. The meeting point will be outside Sagebrush Church by the Boca del Rio bridge. The runs are northward, and there is a $30 fee. The event is not just about miles but also about empowerment. All the proceeds from the event will support SHINE and Empow.Her two non-profit organizations committed to uplifting and empowering young girls in the island community.

To register, visit the website www.totaltimebz.com or reach out to 605-8671 via WhatsApp.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS