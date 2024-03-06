Island women and girls benefit from Financial Literacy and Professional Development workshop

On Saturday, March 2nd, the Human Development office in San Pedro organized a workshop for women and girls at the Hope Haven Center. The workshop provided financial literacy and professional development advice to women seeking economic independence, leadership skills, personal and professional growth, financial planning, and career advancement. The workshop ran from 9AM to 3:30PM. Diverse women and girls were in attendance, including employed women, non-employed women, entrepreneurs, and high school students who will soon graduate.

The workshop began with a welcome address from Saan Alpuche, the current Manager at Saint Francis Xavier Credit Union at the San Pedro Branch, and Gianne Gillett, the Women’s Development Officer for San Pedro. Alpuche gave a presentation on financial literacy, providing ideas on saving money, budgeting for needs and wants, and planning financial goals. Some participants shared their personal budgeting strategies, while students shared their methods for handling school allowances. Alpuche listened and advised accordingly, suggesting that those who wanted a better understanding of their finances can schedule a one-on-one session with him. At the end of his presentation, Gillet gave Alpuche an appreciation award for his presentation on Financial Literacy.

After a short break for refreshments and lunch, Shamicha Cattouse, Employment Officer from the Labor Department at the San Pedro Branch, gave a presentation on professional development. She provided advice on job preparedness, entrepreneurship, and career development aimed at helping job seekers find and keep jobs. Cattouse conducted a role-play with participants to show examples of proper work behavior and misconduct to help participants understand the difference between both scenarios. The training was to assist job seekers with advice on how to find and keep a job, entrepreneurship, and career development to facilitate “marriage” between employers and job seekers.

At the end of her presentation, Cattouse offered to help with mock interviews and resume writing for those interested in preparing for an upcoming job interview. Participants can contact her at 672-6176 for further queries. Cattouse was also awarded a certificate of appreciation for her presentation on Professional Development.

The Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples Affairs made the workshop possible. Organizers thank all those who attended and participated in the event.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS