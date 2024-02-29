Women’s Month celebrated in March; Women and Girls Empowerment workshop organized in San Pedro

Friday, March 8th, is celebrated worldwide as Women’s International Day. As part of the celebration, in some parts of the world, rallies are organized for women and girls to raise awareness and their voices. Women’s International Day is also seen as a time to highlight the challenges that women face daily, such as domestic violence, gender-based violence, and rape.

Belize started celebrating Women’s Day in the 1970s and now observes March as Women’s Month. The aim is to celebrate women’s achievements, empower them, and combat gender bias while promoting awareness and equality. This year Women’s Month is being celebrated under the team “Inspire Inclusion, Count Her In” and will take a holistic approach towards women and girls, focusing on their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

There is an upcoming event for Women’s Month in San Pedro called the Women and Girls Empowerment workshop. It is organized by the Women and Family Support Department here on the island and will take place on March 2nd at the Hope Haven Children’s Home and Women’s Empowerment Center from 9AM to 3:30PM. This workshop aims to help women enhance their leadership skills for professional growth, learn about budgeting, saving, financial planning, and work towards financial independence, career advancement, and empowering women and girls. Anyone interested in financial literacy and professional development can participate in the workshop. The organizers, Gianne Gillett (615-5204) and Joellie Duarte (675-2333), can be contacted to sign up. The workshop aims to build a supportive community where women and girls can share experiences and insights and gain knowledge and tools to enhance their personal and professional leadership skills. The Women and Family Support Department invites everyone to participate and voice their opinions on women’s empowerment.

To learn more about Belize for Women’s Month activities, visit the National Women’s Commission (NWC) website at www.nwcbelize.org. The NWC is a strategic advisory body for the government of Belize on issues of gender.

