Island community enjoys Women’s Business Empowerment Fair

As part of Women’s Month, on Friday, March 15th, an empowerment fair for women in business was held at Central Park from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. The event, “Count Her In,” was organized by former Women’s Development Officer (WDO) Ms. Gianne L. Gillett to promote and empower women who own small businesses.
The Ministry of Human Development, Ministry of Health, Ambergris Rotary Club, Social Security Board, Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Labor Department had booths that provided information about the services available to the San Pedro community.

In addition, women-owned businesses such as Antojitos La Grecia, KV Creations, Lau Clay Creations, Create Stationery Supplies, Caye Mind Care, and Ruby’s Cake showcased their products and merchandise available to the community while actively engaging with locals, gaining new customers and brand exposure. Gillett said the event was successful, with a good turnout and business engagement.

Gillett’s office in San Pedro Town works under the Ministry of Human Development, whose mission is to promote gender equality and enable women and men to be actively involved in the country’s development. Through events like this business empowerment fair, the Ministry aims to allow all Belizeans to enjoy development benefits and create a proactive environment by advocating for gender-sensitive policies, plans, programs, and projects.
The San Pedro Sun wishes all hardworking and dedicated Belizean women a happy Women’s Month.

