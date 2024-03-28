Women’s month celebrated in full stride with a 10k and 5k Run

March is Women’s Month celebrated worldwide, and in San Pedro Town, several activities honor this special occasion, highlighting women’s efforts and contributions to the island community through various events, from sports to social gatherings.

On Saturday, March 23rd, islanders continued the women’s month celebrations with a Stride for Change 10k and 5k run aimed at empowering women, promoting fitness, and embracing competition. Participants included people of all ages, with the majority representing different CrossFit boxes, including marathoners, students, some children accompanying their parents, and runners representing governmental and non-governmental organizations.

The event started just after 6 AM and was spearheaded by local non-profit organizations Est/Her (Establishing Her for More, supporting abused or at-risk women) and SHINE (Shaping Healthy Identities through Nurturing and Empowerment), along with Mayor Wally Nunez, Miss San Pedro Pageant Mariel Calderon, and organizing partners, Empower her REMAX, and Ramons Village Resort.

The run started from Sagebrush north across the Boca del Rio bridge. The 5K runners turned around by the San Pedro Urgent Care at the Grand Caribe area, while those doing the 10K turned around at Las Terrazas Resort. The finishing point was at Sagebrush Church. After the last runner returned, prizes and medals were issued to the top runners.

Top finishers included well-known island athlete Kian Trejo, who claimed the top prize for the male 5K Open, followed by Shanir Thompson in second place and Jordan Santos in third. In the female division, Marlina Sansores placed first. Sheila Cob finished second, and Luisana Nunez took third.

For the junior’s category, Ethan Guerrero was the first-place finisher in the male 5K age range of 13 to 17, while Heidy Recarte finished first for the females. Junior Chimilio and Mila Guerrero were the top runners for the 5K Juniors under 12 divisions. For a complete guide of all the participants’ run times, visit https://totaltimebz.com/index.php/2024-celebrating-her/

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all participants and organizers for celebrating and empowering our island women.