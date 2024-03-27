All welcomed to the 4th Annual Women in Business Expo

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) will host a special Women in Business Expo at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, also known as “Saca Chispas,” on Saturday, March 30th, starting at 6:30 pm. There will be a variety of food and drink, presentations, music by the Island Flames Band, dancing, and other fun activities. Entrance to the event is free for all residents.

This is the 4th annual expo promoting women’s empowerment on the island, and it will be bigger and better than ever. The event is focused on female entrepreneurs and promotes various large and small businesses, creating a commerce-geared event to help the local economy. Visitors will be able to browse different companies’ women operate, which feature products such as clothing, household items, arts, souvenirs, pastries, and food. Stalls will also offer design and marketing services and much more.

The SPTC invites everyone to take advantage of the deals offered at the booths and to come out and celebrate and support the women of our island. The Expo will also feature an award ceremony, where 12 outstanding island women will be commemorated, and a fashion show. The SPTC believes this is an excellent way to bring residents together to support women who are empowered and striving for a better tomorrow.

This event is organized by Mayor Wally Nunez, Councilor Dianelli “Danni” Aranda, San Pedro’s Women, Youth and Children Affairs Office, and Hope Haven Belize. The SPTC looks forward to seeing you all there.