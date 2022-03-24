San Pedro honors ten amazing women with the distinction of ‘Champions of Change’

While over the weekend, many were focusing on the royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Belize, on Saturday, March 19th, the San Pedro Town Council and Hope Haven Belize honored ten outstanding island women for their significant contributions to the community. The special award ceremony was in honor of Women’s Month and dubbed ‘Champions of Change.’

The inaugural event was held at Central Park by the beach. The awardees hailed from different sectors of society, including education, politics, police, health, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, conservation, leadership, and arts. The women’s rally highlighted the importance of breaking bias on the island community and encouraging females to work hard for what they love the most, even if they are considered male-oriented positions.

After a warm welcome to the evening by the event organizers, powerful remarks followed by Speaker of the House Valerie Woods and Hope Haven representative Kristina Romero. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez then presented the awards. The awardees as per category are as follow:

Women in Politics – Ana Patricia “Patty” Arceo (Past Area Representative for Belize Rural South

Women in Law Enforcement – Police Constable Kristy Novelo (Belize Police Department)

Women in Education – Vice Principal Maria “Conchita” Flota (San Pedro High School)

Women in Health Care – Dr. Luceli Molina (Dr. Otto Rodriguez Poly Clinic)

Women in Business – Ema Varela (E&L’s Butane)

Women in Conservation – Kirah Forman Castillo (Hol Chan Marine Reserve)

Women in Community Service – Susana Eiley (Community Leader)

Women in Culture Preservation – Julia Martinez (Black & White Garifuna Cultural Center)

Women in Sports – Karol Maldonado Claros (San Pedro Female Pirates)

Women in Arts – Irma Palmer (San Pedro Dance Academy)

The public attending the event also had the opportunity to visit different booths perched at the venue. There was an informational stand of the National AIDS Commission and Civil Society Organization-Hub Belize providing free HIV testing. The Hope Haven Domestic Violence Outreach Center also provided information about its services. Other entities engaging with the public included the National Women’s Commission and the San Pedro Police Department.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS