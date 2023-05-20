Hope Haven mothers and staff recognized for their efforts

The staff of Hope Haven, the island’s Children’s Home and Empowerment Center was recognized on Friday, May 19th, during a lunch held at Las Terrazas Resort by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez. The event was also considered a Mother’s Day treat in appreciation for their dedication to the children and other islanders benefiting from their services. The hard-working women were also presented gift certificates for a 60-minute therapeutic massage at the resort’s Serenity Spa.

A total of ten staff members from Hope Haven headed to the resort located north of San Pedro Town before midday. Upon arriving, they were welcomed and accommodated around a dining table next to the swimming pool. Minutes later, Mayor Nuñez joined them. While lunch was prepared, the Mayor addressed the Hope Haven team, praising them for their hard work throughout the years. He thanked them, committed to supporting their projects, and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Afterward, the Mayor handed them the gift certificates for their massage. Hope Haven’s Director of Operations, Kristina Romero, thanked the Mayor and Las Terrazas on behalf of her team for the hospitality and lunch.

Hope Haven, located on Lion Street in downtown San Pedro has been offering services since their opening in November 2017. The community center under the non-governmental organization Raise Me Up was made possible through the collective efforts of founder Brittney O’Daniel, donors, and the San Pedro Lions Club, who provided the space in a building that was the island’s first clinic and then operated as a bar for years. The bar was closed after the donation, and the building was renovated into a children’s home and community center. With the help of other donors and volunteers, the project was completed, and today the center continues to provide shelter for exploited women and children of San Pedro.

The project did not stop there, as it led to the creation of a sister facility that opened in December 2021 in the San Mateo area. The new shelter is called Hope Haven Domestic Violence Outreach Center. A few feet from the Holy Cross Anglican Primary School, the facility will provide police assistance, legal aid, emergency placements, Women’s Department assistance, and accessible mental health services. Anyone needing help can visit the center from 9AM to 4PM, Monday to Friday. This center provides services to adults and advises that for emergencies after hours or on weekends, contact the police at 206-2022.

The mission of Hope Haven is to expand its services in the community and build an empowerment center specializing in training for women. The training includes sewing classes, massage therapy, refrigeration, and financial literacy. One of the most critical messages from Hope Haven to the community and those suffering in silence is that help is readily available. The organization believes a child should grow up in a healthy and safe environment instead of a home with domestic violence and abuse.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS